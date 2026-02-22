Arda Guler News: Registers most crosses
Guler generated one shot (zero on goal), nine crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Osasuna.
Guler started the game in the center of the midfield in the 4-4-2 setup, but often found himself on the right flank. He recorded the most crosses in the game, created a chance and also contributed defensively with a tackle and a block. He has featured in all games this campaign and has been a creative threat. However, he has found himself in a patch where he has not registered a goal contribution in the last five league games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arda Guler See More
-
Game Previews
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD6 Prediction75 days ago
-
Game Previews
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction124 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season213 days ago
-
Football Predictions
UEFA Nations League Betting Picks & Predictions for Matchday 3October 9, 2024
-
UEFA EURO 2024
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty TakersJune 3, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arda Guler See More