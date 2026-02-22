Arda Guler News: Registers most crosses

Guler generated one shot (zero on goal), nine crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Osasuna.

Guler started the game in the center of the midfield in the 4-4-2 setup, but often found himself on the right flank. He recorded the most crosses in the game, created a chance and also contributed defensively with a tackle and a block. He has featured in all games this campaign and has been a creative threat. However, he has found himself in a patch where he has not registered a goal contribution in the last five league games.