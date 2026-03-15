Arda Guler News: Scores in win
Guler scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 4-1 win versus Elche.
Guler had a brilliant performance Saturday, winning four tackles with two key passes and a goal against Elche. This was his first goal since Sep 27, recording four goals and eight assists in 27 appearances. The midfielder also has 58 key passes and 26 won tackles, producing consistent numbers during his first campaign as an everyday starter.
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