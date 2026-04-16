Arda Guler News: Scores two stunning goals
Guler scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) in Wednesday's 4-3 defeat against Bayern Munich. He picked up a red card and was sent off in the 95th minute.
Guler struck just 34 seconds into Wednesday's loss against Bayern, firing home the fastest goal in Real Madrid's Champions League era after punishing Manuel Neuer's errant pass with a 40-yard lob into an empty net, then stepped up again in the 29th minute with a beautiful curling free kick into the top corner to briefly swing the aggregate lead back in Real Madrid's favor. He wrapped the night with two goals on two shots before getting subbed in stoppage time, but his outing ended on a sour note after seeing red for dissent as the Merengues crashed out. Guler closes his Champions League run with two goals and four assists across 14 appearances (13 starts).
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group D Preview: United States, Paraguay, Australia and Turkiye Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics8 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List23 days ago
-
Game Previews
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD6 Prediction128 days ago
-
Game Previews
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction177 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season266 days ago