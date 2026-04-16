Arda Guler headshot

Arda Guler News: Scores two stunning goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Guler scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) in Wednesday's 4-3 defeat against Bayern Munich. He picked up a red card and was sent off in the 95th minute.

Guler struck just 34 seconds into Wednesday's loss against Bayern, firing home the fastest goal in Real Madrid's Champions League era after punishing Manuel Neuer's errant pass with a 40-yard lob into an empty net, then stepped up again in the 29th minute with a beautiful curling free kick into the top corner to briefly swing the aggregate lead back in Real Madrid's favor. He wrapped the night with two goals on two shots before getting subbed in stoppage time, but his outing ended on a sour note after seeing red for dissent as the Merengues crashed out. Guler closes his Champions League run with two goals and four assists across 14 appearances (13 starts).

Arda Guler
Real Madrid
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