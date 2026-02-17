Arda Guler News: Takes four shots versus Benfica
Guler generated four shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Tuesday's 1-0 win versus Benfica.
Guler made his usual impact in midfield and added a decent attacking production during the victory, tying his season-high mark of four shots. However, he extended a streak of four games without a goal or assist across all competitions. He's expected to get significant playing time at least while Jude Bellingham (thigh) is sidelined. In that case, the Turk's offensive upside will be based on his set-piece tasks and his talent for shooting and passing from distance.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arda Guler See More
-
Game Previews
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD6 Prediction70 days ago
-
Game Previews
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction119 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season208 days ago
-
Football Predictions
UEFA Nations League Betting Picks & Predictions for Matchday 3October 9, 2024
-
UEFA EURO 2024
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty TakersJune 3, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arda Guler See More