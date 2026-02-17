Arda Guler headshot

Arda Guler News: Takes four shots versus Benfica

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Guler generated four shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Tuesday's 1-0 win versus Benfica.

Guler made his usual impact in midfield and added a decent attacking production during the victory, tying his season-high mark of four shots. However, he extended a streak of four games without a goal or assist across all competitions. He's expected to get significant playing time at least while Jude Bellingham (thigh) is sidelined. In that case, the Turk's offensive upside will be based on his set-piece tasks and his talent for shooting and passing from distance.

Arda Guler
Real Madrid
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arda Guler
