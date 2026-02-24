Arda Unyay headshot

Arda Unyay Injury: Won't travel for second leg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Unyay (undisclosed) is not on the squad list for Wednesday's match against Juventus.

Unyay will not return for the reverse fixture on Wednesday, with the defender still out due to his injuries. Luckily for the club, this is a minor absence, even if he remains out and they advance, as the defender has only played in one UCL match this season, earning 36 minutes from the bench.

