Arda Unyay News: Not in UCL squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Unyay isn't in the UCL squad of Galatasaray anymore, according to Turkiye Today.

Unyay has been removed from Galatasaray's Champions League squad and will not feature for the club again in the competition this campaign. The move carries minimal impact on the Lions' lineup since he played only 36 minutes across five possible European matches earlier this season. His absence should not affect the regular rotation moving forward.

Arda Unyay
Galatasaray
