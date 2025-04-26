Ardian Ismajli Injury: Fit for Fiorentina game

Ismajli (thigh) will be available Sunday against Fiorentina, coach Roberto D'Aversa announced.

Ismajli will be back after missing the past four matches, and nine of the last ten, due to thigh problems. The gaffer didn't disclose whether he'd be eased off the bench at first. He'd supplant either Luca Marianucci or Saba Goglichidze if that were the case. He has notched six tackles (five won), four interceptions and 38 clearances in his last five appearances, with no clean sheets.