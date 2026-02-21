Ardian Ismajli Injury: Might return against Genoa

Ismajli (thigh) has been spotted in training during the week, Corriere della Sera reported.

Ismajli is in the final portion of his rehab, but it remains to be seen whether he'll be selected right away and eventually play, after sitting out three times because of a thigh injury. Luca Marianucci has replaced him for the most part. Ismajli has been a staple when fit and has logged multiple tackles in his last six showings, accumulating 15 and winning four of them and adding 13 interceptions, 35 clearances and five blocks over that span, with one clean sheet.