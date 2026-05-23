Ardian Ismajli Injury: Set to return versus Juventus

Ismajli (thigh) has logged multiple full training sessions this week, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.

Ismajli could make an immediate return to the starting XI despite missing the previous three contests, as Guillermo Maripan is suspended and Luca Marianucci is iffy because of a knee problem. He's been the top option at the position when available and has registered at least one interception, amassing 14, and one clearance, totaling 73, in his last eight appearances, contributing to two clean sheets and notching eight tackles (four won) and seven blocks over that span.