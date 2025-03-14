Ardian Ismajli Injury: Should make it for Torino tilt

Ismajli (thigh) has been ramping up in training and is likely to be available Saturday versus Torino, Quotidiano Sportivo reported.

Ismajli has sat out the last five Serie A games but briefly returned for a cup one two weeks ago before heading back to the shelf. He has good chances of being an option in this one but could be eased into action to avoid another relapse. Mattia De Sciglio and Luca Marianucci have been filling in for him and Mattia Viti (knee). He has logged five tackles (four won), six interceptions, 32 clearances and one block in his last five displays, with no clean sheets.