Ardian Ismajli Injury: Suffers thigh issue

Ismajli has been diagnosed with a low-grade right biceps femoris strain after getting injured with Albania, Empoli announced.

Ismajli had recently returned from separate problems in the same area and is headed for a multi-week absence. Empoli are welcoming back Mattia Viti from a knee injury, who will eventually be a regular, while Luca Marianucci, Saba Goglichidze, Mattia De Sciglio and Liberato Cacace will take care of the two other spots in the back.