Ardian Ismajli News: Busy outing in Milan tilt

Ismajli won one of two tackles and had 11 clearances, three blocks and two interceptions in Saturday's 3-2 defeat to AC Milan.

Ismajli did his part in the back, setting a new season high in learnaces, but it didn't suffice to contain the opponents in a rough day for the Torino defense overall. He has notched at least one clearance, amassing 35, and one interception, racking up nine, in five contests on the trot, contributing to one clean sheet over that span. Furthermore, this marked his third straight match with one or more tackles, for a total of five (two won).