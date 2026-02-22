Ardian Ismajli News: Comes in at half time against Genoa

Ismajli (thigh) recorded one clearance and one interception and drew one foul in Sunday's 3-0 loss against Genoa.

Ismajli didn't start but was inserted at the interval to try to contain and the damage and got the job done all things considered, even though he didn't pile up stats. He'll likely start over either Enzo Ebosse or Guillermo Maripan in the next game versus Lazio. He has notched nine interceptions, 28 clerances and five blocks in his last five showings, with no clean sheets. He didn't have a tackle for the first time in seven appearances in this one.