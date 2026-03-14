Ardian Ismajli News: Fills stat sheet versus Parma

Ismajli had one tackle (zero won), nine clearances and three interceptions in Friday's 4-1 win over Parma.

Ismajli logged strong numbers in the back again, but his side gave up a goal in the early going, missing out on the clean sheet. He has contributed to one in his last eight displays. He has notched six or more clearances in three consecutive contests, totaling 23 and adding three tackles (one won) and one block over that span. In addition, this marked his fourth straight appearance with at least one interception, for a total of seven.