Ardian Ismajli News: Logs four clearances versus Juventus

Ismajli (thigh) recorded two tackles (one won), four clearances and one interception in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Juventus.

Ismajli got the nod and played the whole in his return from a three-game absence, holding his own in the back, but he didn't amass stats as much as usual, and his side allowed two goals. He has tallied at least one clearance in his last nine showings, totaling 77. He's been excellent when healthy, contributing to six clean sheets in 25 appearances (21 starts) and putting up 33 tackles, 34 interceptions and 18 blocks.