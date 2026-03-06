Ardian Ismajli News: Posts six clearances against Napoli
Ismajli registered two tackles (one won), six clearances and one interception in Friday's 2-1 loss against Napoli.
Ismajli provided his usual steady contribution in the back, but Torino allowed two goals in a pretty challenging match-up. He has notched at least one clearance and one interception in three games in a row, racking up 15 and four, respectively, adding two tackles (one won) and one block and contributing to one clean sheet over that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now