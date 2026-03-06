Ardian Ismajli News: Posts six clearances against Napoli

Ismajli registered two tackles (one won), six clearances and one interception in Friday's 2-1 loss against Napoli.

Ismajli provided his usual steady contribution in the back, but Torino allowed two goals in a pretty challenging match-up. He has notched at least one clearance and one interception in three games in a row, racking up 15 and four, respectively, adding two tackles (one won) and one block and contributing to one clean sheet over that span.