Ardian Ismajli headshot

Ardian Ismajli News: Puts up numbers versus Torino

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Ismajli (thigh) recorded three tackles (one won), one interception, 10 clearances and one block in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Torino.

Ismajli got the call over Saba Goglichidze and Mattia De Sciglio in his return from injury and turned in a solid shift even though his side conceded once. He'll be a staple of the formation if he avoids further injuries. He has notched six tackles (four won), four interceptions, 38 clearances and one block in his last five displays.

