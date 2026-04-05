Ardian Ismajli News: Puts up strong numbers versus Pisa

Ismajli had one tackle (zero won), 17 clearances and two interceptions in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Pisa.

Ismajli registered a new season high in clearance while helping his team completely stifle the opponents in this one. He has notched eight or more clearances in five straight matches, amassing 51, contributing to two clean sheets, and adding six tackles (two won) and four blocks over that span. Additionally, this marked his sixth consecutive outing with at least one interception, for a total of 11.