Ismajli was back in the initial XI after a month, as he was reintroduced slowly after his second thigh injury of the season, replacing Adrien Tameze. He was okay in the back and contributed to the first goal with an accurate cross, but he wasn't credited with an assist because an opponent deflected his delivery before it reached Giovanni Simeone. He'll likely start consistently if he stays healthy. He has posted at least one tackle and multiple clearances in the last three matches, totaling four (three won) and seven, respectively.