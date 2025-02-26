Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ardian Ismajli headshot

Ardian Ismajli News: Returns in cup game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Ismajli (thigh) played a half in Wednesday's Coppa Italia match versus Juventus.

Ismajli worked his way back after a three-game absence and turned in a solid shift. He'll likely get the nod over Liberato Cacace versus Genoa on Sunday, with Giuseppe Pezzella returning on the wing. He has posted five tackles (four won), six interceptions, 32 clearances and one block in his last five displays, with no clean sheets.

Ardian Ismajli
Empoli
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now