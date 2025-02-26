Ardian Ismajli News: Returns in cup game

Ismajli (thigh) played a half in Wednesday's Coppa Italia match versus Juventus.

Ismajli worked his way back after a three-game absence and turned in a solid shift. He'll likely get the nod over Liberato Cacace versus Genoa on Sunday, with Giuseppe Pezzella returning on the wing. He has posted five tackles (four won), six interceptions, 32 clearances and one block in his last five displays, with no clean sheets.