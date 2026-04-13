Ardian Ismajli News: Unavailable against Cremonese

Ismajli had two interceptions, 15 clearances and one block and picked up his fifth yellow card in Saturday's 2-1 vitory over Cremonese.

Ismajli had his usual busy shift in the back, putting up double-digit clearances for the third game in a row and multiple interceptions for the fourth match on the trot, but he'll have to sit out Sunday's away game versus Cremonese due to yellow-card accumulation. Luca Marianucci or Guillermo Maripan will replace him in the middle of the defense.