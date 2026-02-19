Ardon Jashari News: Provides assist in Como match

Jashari assisted once to go with two tackles (one won), one interception and three chances created in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Como.

Jashari got the call after three games, thanks to some rotation, and hit Rafael Leao in stride with a beautiful long pass to set up the equalizer and register his first assist of the year. He'll likely continue to split time with Youssouf Fofana and Samuele Ricci, while Adrien Rabiot was disqualified for this one. He set a new season high in chances and has created at least one in his last three displays, accumulating six key passes and adding five crosses (three accurate), four corners and four tackles (three won).