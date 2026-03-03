Ariath Piol Injury: Dealing with Achilles rupture
Piol (Achilles) is set to miss a lengthy period after coach Pablo Mastroeni confirmed he has a ruptured Achilles and is undergoing surgery Tuesday, according to Mattey Casey of ABC4 News.
Piol will likely be sidelined for various months as he has picked up a significant injury. The striker started in the first two games of the 2026 MLS campaign, scoring a goal in the most recent of those appearances. His place ion the starting XI may now be taken by Morgan Guilavogui until Victor Olatunji (eye) returns to contention.
