Ariath Piol Injury: Dealing with Achilles rupture

Piol (Achilles) is set to miss a lengthy period after coach Pablo Mastroeni confirmed he has a ruptured Achilles and is undergoing surgery Tuesday, according to Mattey Casey of ABC4 News.

Piol will likely be sidelined for various months as he has picked up a significant injury. The striker started in the first two games of the 2026 MLS campaign, scoring a goal in the most recent of those appearances. His place ion the starting XI may now be taken by Morgan Guilavogui until Victor Olatunji (eye) returns to contention.