Ariath Piol

Ariath Piol Injury: Doubtful for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Piol (hamstring) is a doubt for Saturday's season opener against San Jose, according to the MLS injury report.

Piol is doubtful with a hamstring injury after missing the Concacaf match against Herediano midweek. He started two of the last three preseason games, indicating he could compete for a starting role up front. If he remains out, Forster Ajago is expected to lead the attack.

Ariath Piol
Real Salt Lake

