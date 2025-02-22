Ariath Piol Injury: Doubtful for Saturday
Piol (hamstring) is a doubt for Saturday's season opener against San Jose, according to the MLS injury report.
Piol is doubtful with a hamstring injury after missing the Concacaf match against Herediano midweek. He started two of the last three preseason games, indicating he could compete for a starting role up front. If he remains out, Forster Ajago is expected to lead the attack.
