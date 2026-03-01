Ariath Piol Injury: Scores, picks up injury

Piol scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Seattle Sounders FC. He was subbed off due to injury in the 82nd minute with an Achilles injury, per the Salt City Soccer.

Piol was to help Salt Lake get the win over Seattle Saturday with a goal on the day, however was forced off late with an Achilles injury. There is no timeline of return or news if the injury is serious or not, labeling him as questionable for the trip tp Atlanta on Mar 7.