Ariath Piol Injury: Undergoes surgery

Piol is expected to miss the rest of the 2026 season following surgery to repair his torn left Achilles, the club reported Thursday.

Piol's lengthy absence has been confirmed after he sustained a severe injury during the second game of the 2026 MLS campaign, in which he also scored his only goal of the year. This is a huge blow for the young striker as he was starting to build momentum in his second MLS season. Morgan Guilavogui is now expected to feature in the middle of the front line, with Victor Olatunji (eye) adding a viable option later in the season.