Ariath Piol headshot

Ariath Piol News: Bags opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Piol scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-1 defeat against San Diego FC.

Piol scored the opening goal of the match Saturday before the club's eventual loss, finding the back of the net in the 17th minute. This is his second consecutive start, although that was his first goal contribution of the season. It was the first MLS goal contribution of his MLS career.

Ariath Piol
Real Salt Lake
