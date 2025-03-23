Ariath Piol News: Sees straight red
Piol was sent off in the first half of Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Dallas.
Piol received a straight red card in the 23rd minute, leaving Salt Lake to finish the match with ten men. The forward will be unavailable for the next contest against Minnesota due to suspension. His absence will force a change in the frontline, with Forster Ajago likely seeing a larger role for that game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now