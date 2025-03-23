Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ariath Piol headshot

Ariath Piol News: Sees straight red

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Piol was sent off in the first half of Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Dallas.

Piol received a straight red card in the 23rd minute, leaving Salt Lake to finish the match with ten men. The forward will be unavailable for the next contest against Minnesota due to suspension. His absence will force a change in the frontline, with Forster Ajago likely seeing a larger role for that game.

Ariath Piol
Real Salt Lake
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now