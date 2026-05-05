Ariel Gamarra News: Leaving La Franja after Clausura

Gamarra is no longer part of Puebla's roster for upcoming seasons, according to the team.

Gamarra barely played in the first Liga MX tournament of the year, so his departure is a minor blow to the team. The central man could either return to South America, where he has played for Argentinos Juniors, or explore his options in Mexico. However, he's usually unreliable for offensive production. This news leaves Luis Gabriel Rey, Alonso Ramirez and Alejandro Organista as the main midfield assets for Puebla.