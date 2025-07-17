Ariel Lassiter News: No longer injured

Lassiter (hand) appeared off the bench for 35 minutes in Wednesday's 1-0 loss to Real Salt Lake.

Lassiter has returned to the playing field after five games out with a hand injury, seeing a bench spot in the loss. He would appear in the second half for 35 minutes, seeing a decent cameo in his return. He sees more of a rotational role and should continue seeing most of his time off the bench moving forward.