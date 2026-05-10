Ariel Lassiter headshot

Ariel Lassiter News: Scores and assists as substitute

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Lassiter scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and one chance created in Saturday's 6-0 win against Sporting Kansas City.

Lassiter came on in the 61st minute and scored just 10 minutes later with a brilliant long-range free kick. He then assisted Kevin Kelsy in the 74th minute. Lassiter also made two clearances and an interception. He has featured in eight games this campaign, starting only once so far.

Ariel Lassiter
Portland Timbers
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