Ariel Lassiter News: Scores in XI return

Lassiter scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-1 win versus San Diego FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 17th minute.

Lassiter was brought off the bench against Chicago in his last outing to get some rest after starting all three League Cup games, and he marked his return with a goal, extending an impressive streak that has produced four goals in his last four starts across all competitions. He also registered a season high three shots in the game while creating one other chance.