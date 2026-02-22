Ariel Lassiter headshot

Ariel Lassiter News: Scores winner in season opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Lassiter scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-2 victory versus Columbus Crew.

Lassiter scored the match-winning goal Saturday with a strike in the 88th minute assisted by Kevin Kelsy. It was the only shot he took in the match, but it was all he needed to earn Portland a win in to start the 2026 campaign. It marked his first MLS goal since the 2024 season when he was with CF Montreal.

Ariel Lassiter
Portland Timbers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ariel Lassiter See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ariel Lassiter See More
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 490
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 490
Author Image
Deke Mathews
July 3, 2024
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday MLS Breakdown
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday MLS Breakdown
Author Image
Evan Morter
June 21, 2017