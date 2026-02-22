Ariel Lassiter News: Scores winner in season opener

Lassiter scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-2 victory versus Columbus Crew.

Lassiter scored the match-winning goal Saturday with a strike in the 88th minute assisted by Kevin Kelsy. It was the only shot he took in the match, but it was all he needed to earn Portland a win in to start the 2026 campaign. It marked his first MLS goal since the 2024 season when he was with CF Montreal.