Ariel Lassiter News: Scores winner in season opener
Lassiter scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-2 victory versus Columbus Crew.
Lassiter scored the match-winning goal Saturday with a strike in the 88th minute assisted by Kevin Kelsy. It was the only shot he took in the match, but it was all he needed to earn Portland a win in to start the 2026 campaign. It marked his first MLS goal since the 2024 season when he was with CF Montreal.
