Ariel Lassiter News: Slow day in the office

Lassiter generated one shot (zero on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Austin FC.

Lassiter did not have much of an impact on Portland's 1-0 win over Austin. In 82 minutes played, the right winger registered just one shot which was blocked, created zero chances, had just one touch in the opposition's box, and lost his only duel of the match. Lassiter scored just two goals in last year's MLS season, so hopefully he can have a better year in 2025. He will look to get his first goal contribution of the season this Sunday against Nashville FC.