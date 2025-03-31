Arijanet Muric Injury: Facing shoulder surgery

Muric could possibly be set for shoulder surgery, according to manager Kieran McKenna, per Stuart Watson of the East Anglian Daily Times. "Aro's seeing a specialist. He's looking at shoulder surgery. It's a different shoulder than what he has been having some treatment on over the couple of weeks beforehand, so it's completely unrelated and very unfortunate. If he has the surgery this week then that'll certainly be a good period of months."

Muric is facing another shoulder injury, as he returned from his previous issues with Kosovo before injuring his other shoulder while with his national team. He is currently seeing a specialist and reviewing his options, although it appears he is leaving toward surgery, which would force him out for a while. Alex Palmer will continue as the starter in net with Muric out, with his season likely over if he does receive surgery.