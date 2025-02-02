Arijanet Muric News: Allows two goals in return

Muric made two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Southampton.

Mruic made two saves and spilled a rebound that led directly to a goal Saturday as Ipswich Town fell 2-1 to Southampton. Muric was dropped in Ipswich's previous three fixtures in favor of Christian Walton (groin) who was unavailable Saturday due to injury. Muric has conceded 1.83 goals per appearance this season over 18 Premier League appearances (18 starts) while recording a single clean sheet. Muric will likely require improved performances should he wish to maintain the starting role once Walton returns to fitness.