Arijanet Muric News: Beaten twice in defeat
Muric made two saves and allowed two goals in Friday's 2-1 loss versus Torino.
Muric logged two saves in Friday's 2-1 loss at Torino, including a quick-reaction stop off Nikola Vlasic's corner in the second half when Gvidas Gineitis rattled the crossbar twice from point-blank range, but he was picked apart on Giovanni Simeone's header in the 67th minute and Marcus Pedersen's back-post finish in the 71st minute. He had little to no shot on either goal given the pinpoint service from Enzo Ebosse and Duvan Zapata that set up both chances. Muric got the nod with Stefano Turati (illness) sidelined, but he's expected to slide back into a backup role after losing his grip on the starting job over the previous three matches.
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