Arijanet Muric News: Concedes twice in opener
Muric made five saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Atalanta.
Muric conceded two goals in Sunday's opener, including Nikola Krstovic's winner in the 65th minute. He faced seven shots on target, making five saves in the loss. Next up is the home opener versus Torino on Saturday.
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