Arijanet Muric News: Concedes two against Genoa
Muric registered five saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Genoa.
Muric had a solid night in net with five saves but took a bit of a hit after allowing two goals and the loss. This continues a rough streak for the keeper, as he has not earned a clean sheet in six games. He will face Como on Friday, a team he allowed two goals to earlier in the season.
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