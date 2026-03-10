Arijanet Muric News: Finishes poorly in Lazio game

Muric recorded three saves and one clearance and gave up two goals in Monday's 2-1 defeat against Lazio.

Muric had a few good saves but was caught in no man's land on a late cross, leading to an avoidable goal by Adam Marusic. He has kept one clean sheet in the last six tilts, making 20 saves and surrendering 10 goals. Up next, Sassuolo will host Bologna on Sunday.