Arijanet Muric headshot

Arijanet Muric News: Joins Sassuolo permanently

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 1, 2026 at 4:09am

Muric signed permanently with Sassuolo after the Italian club exercised their purchase option following his loan spell, departing Ipswich for an undisclosed fee, the club announced.

Muric made 32 appearances for Sassuolo during the 2025-26 season on loan, impressing enough for the club to make the move permanent. The goalkeeper recorded 119 saves, six clean sheets and conceded 43 goals, establishing himself as a reliable presence between the posts throughout the campaign. The 27-year-old Kosovan had joined Ipswich from Burnley in the summer of 2024 and made 19 appearances for the club before heading to Italy on loan.

Arijanet Muric
Sassuolo
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