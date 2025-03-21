Arijanet Muric News: Returns with Kosovo
Muric started Thursday's 2-1 win against Iceland, returning from a minor shoulder injury.
Muric had been dealing with a minor shoulder issue that forced him out of Ipswich's last couple matches, but he's back with the national team. Unfortunately for him, his only time the rest of the season will likely come with Kosovo, as Alex Palmer has taken over the No. 1 gig for the Tractor Boys.
