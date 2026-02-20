Arijanet Muric News: Secures clean sheet against Verona

Muric registered one save and three clearances and didn't concede in Friday's 3-0 win over Verona.

Muric thwarted a few actions by coming out aggressively, and Verona had just one attempt on goal. He posted his lowest amount of saves since early December in this one. He has kept two clean sheets in the last five rounds, giving up seven goals and making 15 saves. Up next, Sassuolo will host Atalanta next Sunday.