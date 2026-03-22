Arijanet Muric News: Seven saves against Juventus

Muric registered seven saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Juventus.

Muric made seven saves, including a penalty stop late in the match, and conceded one goal in Saturday's clash against Juventus, extending his run to four straight matches without a clean sheet. The goalkeeper continues to be heavily tested, making clean sheets difficult to come by, with 110 saves, 38 goals conceded and six clean sheets in 29 appearances this season. He will look to put in another strong showing against Cagliari after the international break.