Arijanet Muric headshot

Arijanet Muric News: Two saves in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Muric had two saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 loss against Bologna.

Muric repelled two of three Bologna shots on goal and made one clearance Sunday as Sassuolo were defeated 1-0. Across his last five starting appearances, the veteran keeper has produced 14 saves and nine clearances while conceding five goals and recording one clean sheet. Muric's next challenge is likely to come Saturday when Sassuolo face Juventus in a difficult away fixture.

Arijanet Muric
Sassuolo
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arijanet Muric See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arijanet Muric See More
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
February 5, 2025
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
February 4, 2025
FPL Waiver Wire: Gameweek 24 Differentials
SOC
FPL Waiver Wire: Gameweek 24 Differentials
Author Image
Jonny Black
January 30, 2025
Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 24
SOC
Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 24
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
January 27, 2025
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 19
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 19
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
December 28, 2024