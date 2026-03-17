Arijanet Muric News: Two saves in loss

Muric had two saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 loss against Bologna.

Muric repelled two of three Bologna shots on goal and made one clearance Sunday as Sassuolo were defeated 1-0. Across his last five starting appearances, the veteran keeper has produced 14 saves and nine clearances while conceding five goals and recording one clean sheet. Muric's next challenge is likely to come Saturday when Sassuolo face Juventus in a difficult away fixture.