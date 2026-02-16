Arijanet Muric News: Two saves in win
Muric recorded two saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Udinese.
Muric was beaten early when Oumar Solet jumped a high turnover and buried the opener past him. From there, he settled in and stayed sharp as Sassuolo tightened up, cutting off Udinese's clear-cut chances while the visitors stormed back after the break to flip the script. He navigated a tense finish that even featured a disallowed Udinese equalizer for handball, closed with two saves on the afternoon, and is still chasing his first clean sheet in the last three matches heading into Friday's showdown with Verona.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arijanet Muric See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25February 5, 2025
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25February 4, 2025
-
FPL Differentials
FPL Waiver Wire: Gameweek 24 DifferentialsJanuary 30, 2025
-
Fantrax Waiver Wire
Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 24January 27, 2025
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 19December 28, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arijanet Muric See More