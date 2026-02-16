Arijanet Muric News: Two saves in win

Muric recorded two saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Udinese.

Muric was beaten early when Oumar Solet jumped a high turnover and buried the opener past him. From there, he settled in and stayed sharp as Sassuolo tightened up, cutting off Udinese's clear-cut chances while the visitors stormed back after the break to flip the script. He navigated a tense finish that even featured a disallowed Udinese equalizer for handball, closed with two saves on the afternoon, and is still chasing his first clean sheet in the last three matches heading into Friday's showdown with Verona.