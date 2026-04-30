Arijon Ibrahimovic Injury: Dealt illness

Ibrahimovic is dealing with an illness and is questionable for Saturday's match against Bayern Munich, according to manager Frank Schmidt. "Arijon was sick this week. But I hope he can join again tomorrow."

Ibrahimovic is going to need some late testing ahead of Saturday's match, hoping he can train Friday and make the team sheet after an illness. This will likely depend on how he feels when waking up on Sunday, making it a true game time decison. He is a starting forward on the team, so this could be a critical loss, starting in 22 games. If he does miss out, Eren Dinkci should remain on the right flank or as an attacking midfielder in Ibrahimovic's spot.