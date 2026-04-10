Arijon Ibrahimovic Injury: Questionable to face Berlin

Ibrahimovic is questionable for Saturday's match against Union Berlin, according to manager Frank Schmidt. "In terms of personnel, it looks like we have a few battered players from the Gladbach game with Ari."

Ibrahimovic is looking to be a late call and needs some testing for Saturday, having come through the last match with an injury. This is a major issue for the club and something to watch, as he is a regular starter, notching a goal and an assist this season. It still seems like there is a decent chance he makes it, although Mathias Honsak or Christian Joe Conteh are options on the left if he misses out.