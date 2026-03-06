Arijon Ibrahimovic Injury: Ruled out with illness

Ibrahimovic (illness) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim, according to coach Frank Schmidt. "Ari will definitely be out, he is sick."

Ibrahimovic has been battling an illness this week and won't be available for Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim. It's a tough blow for Heidenheim since he had locked down a regular starting spot in recent games. His absence will force a shake-up in the starting XI, with Omar Traore likely stepping back into the lineup until Ibrahimovic is able to return.