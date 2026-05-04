Arijon Ibrahimovic headshot

Arijon Ibrahimovic News: Assists in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Ibrahimovic assisted once to go with three crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Bayern Munich.

Ibrahimovic provided a single assist that proved to be crucial during Saturday's draw. He was excellent throughout the match, and made the most of his role on set-pieces. The winger is only up to four goal contributions on the season, but has come on strong in the back half of the campaign.

Arijon Ibrahimovic
FC Heidenheim
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